Telangana: Oppn, TSRTC committee accuse KCR govt of 'murdering' bus driver Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Opposition parties and the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation Joint Action Committee (TSRTC-JAC) have hit out at the K Chandrashekar Rao-led TRS government in the state, alleging that the ruling government is responsible for the death of bus driver Srinivas Reddy who immolated himself during a strike by the employees of TSRTC.

Reddy received 80 per cent burns after setting himself ablaze during a strike. He succumbed to his injuries earlier today. The post-mortem examination was conducted by a team of doctors.

State BJP president Dr Laxman told ANI, "The Telangana government is responsible for the death of TSRTC driver Srinivas Reddy who committed suicide by setting himself ablaze yesterday."

Echoing similar sentiments, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Revanth Reddy demanded that the government should give ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to Reddy's family.

"The Telangana government is totally responsible for the death of Srinivas Reddy. It should give an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the family of Srinivas Reddy," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, TSRTC JAC president Ashwatama Reddy said, "This is a murder done by the government. We are not asking the Chief Minister to speak to us as he has said that there will be no talks with the RTC employees. All the 48,000 RTC employees stand with the family of Srinivas Reddy and we will support them in all ways."

Srinivas's family has alleged that he was depressed over the state government's behaviour over the RTC employees.

Since October 5, the RTC employees have been protesting in Telangana against the statement issued by the state government in regards to sacking over 40,000 employees. The protest entered its ninth day on Sunday.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has said that there is "no question" of having any talks with the agitating 48,000 RTC employees.

Various political parties including BJP, Congress, TDP and CPI have also come together in support of the RTC employees and are demanding the state government to take them back. (ANI)

