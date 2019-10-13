Protest outside the Apollo DRDO Hospital in Hyderabad after a TSRTC bus driver had succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.
Protest outside the Apollo DRDO Hospital in Hyderabad after a TSRTC bus driver had succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Telangana: Oppn, TSRTC committee accuse KCR govt of 'murdering' bus driver Reddy

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 18:22 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Opposition parties and the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation Joint Action Committee (TSRTC-JAC) have hit out at the K Chandrashekar Rao-led TRS government in the state, alleging that the ruling government is responsible for the death of bus driver Srinivas Reddy who immolated himself during a strike by the employees of TSRTC.
Reddy received 80 per cent burns after setting himself ablaze during a strike. He succumbed to his injuries earlier today. The post-mortem examination was conducted by a team of doctors.
State BJP president Dr Laxman told ANI, "The Telangana government is responsible for the death of TSRTC driver Srinivas Reddy who committed suicide by setting himself ablaze yesterday."
Echoing similar sentiments, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Revanth Reddy demanded that the government should give ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to Reddy's family.
"The Telangana government is totally responsible for the death of Srinivas Reddy. It should give an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the family of Srinivas Reddy," he told ANI.
Meanwhile, TSRTC JAC president Ashwatama Reddy said, "This is a murder done by the government. We are not asking the Chief Minister to speak to us as he has said that there will be no talks with the RTC employees. All the 48,000 RTC employees stand with the family of Srinivas Reddy and we will support them in all ways."
Srinivas's family has alleged that he was depressed over the state government's behaviour over the RTC employees.
Since October 5, the RTC employees have been protesting in Telangana against the statement issued by the state government in regards to sacking over 40,000 employees. The protest entered its ninth day on Sunday.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has said that there is "no question" of having any talks with the agitating 48,000 RTC employees.
Various political parties including BJP, Congress, TDP and CPI have also come together in support of the RTC employees and are demanding the state government to take them back. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 18:59 IST

Gujarat: 4 killed in road accident, 1 injured

Kheda (Gujarat) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): At least four people were killed and one was seriously injured in a road collision between a luxury bus and a car in Gujarat's Kheda district, police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 18:47 IST

Safdarjung hospital to increase medical facilities for palliative care

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The centre government-run Safdarjung hospital is soon going to add more healthcare facilities for patients who need palliative care.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 18:34 IST

Haryana polls: Yogendra Yadav slams BJP over its manifesto

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav on Sunday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its manifesto for the forthcoming Haryana elections and said that people in the state don't want Manohar Lal Khattar-led government again.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 18:31 IST

Tiger poacher arrested in Assam

Dhubri (Assam) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): A tiger poacher has been arrested by Assam police with the help of the Indian Army, paramilitary forces and the forest officials.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 18:18 IST

PM Modi crosses 30 million follower-mark on Instagram, becomes...

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is known for his ability to connect with the masses through social media, has now 30 million followers on Instagram, in just over a month after the tech-savvy leader had crossed the 50 million follower mark on Twitter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 18:13 IST

PM Modi recalls Mamallapuram visit, pens poem

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared a poem penned by him during his stay in Mamallapuram.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 18:05 IST

RTC stir continues for 9th day, protestors raise slogans of...

Hyderabad/Yadadri (Telangana) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): RTC employees continued their protest for the ninth day at several places in the state here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 18:01 IST

Recent regional developments have impacted India's energy...

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Expressing concerns over uncertainty in the global energy market, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said the recent developments in the region have an enormous impact on India's energy security and also on "our economic, budgetary and investment dimensions."

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 17:49 IST

Ahead of restoring mobile phone services, J-K DGP says 'all...

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): As the mobile phone connections will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday from 12 noon, the police and security forces deployed in the region are taking all precautionary measures.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 17:39 IST

TSRTC strike: CPI demands KCR to hold discussion with agitating workers

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Lashing out at the TRS government over the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) strike and death of an employee who allegedly immolated himself during the agitation, CPI leader K Narayana on Sunday asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to h

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 17:27 IST

With 'utter politeness,' Rajnath asks Pak to change thinking or...

Pataudi (Haryana) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday gave a stern warning to Pakistan with 'utter politeness,' saying Islamabad should change its direction of thinking or the neighbouring country could end up being divided into 'several parts.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 17:17 IST

Maharashtra: Shah offers prayers at Shri Ambabai Mahalaxmi...

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday offered prayers at Shri Ambabai Mahalaxmi Temple in poll-bound Maharashtra's Kolhapur city.

Read More
iocl