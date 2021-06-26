Telangana: Over 1.98 lakh people vaccinated with first COVID-19 dose on Thursday

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 25 (ANI): Four days after the Centre launched a centralised COVID-19 vaccination drive, Telangana vaccinated over 1.98 lakh people with the first dose on Thursday, while 13,034 people were fully inoculated.

As per a report issued by the state health department, 1,98,118 people were administered the first dose of vaccine on June 24, including 72 health care workers and 354 front line warriors.



Additionally, 1,46,431 people belonging to the age group of 18-44 years and 51,261 people above 45 years of age and above were vaccinated with the first dose.

Meanwhile, 603 health care workers, 403 frontline workers, 1,679 people from the 18-44 age group and 10,349 people above 45 years of age were fully vaccinated against the virus.

The cumulative of people administered with their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines stands at 82,59,416, while 16,03,580 people in the state have been fully vaccinated. Telangana has so far reported 0.12 per cent of vaccine wastage, according to the state health department. (ANI)

