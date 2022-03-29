Telangana paddy row: Kavitha lashes out at Rahul Gandhi, demands 'one nation one procurement' policy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 29 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tweet over paddy procurement in the state.

"Rahul Gandhi, you are an MP and expressing solidarity on Twitter for political gain. TRS MPs go into Parliament well every day and protest against the procurement policy. Haryana and Punjab have different procurement policies and other states have different procurement policies with regards to paddy procurement."

She further asked Rahul Gandhi to join the parliament well with the TRS MPS. "If you are honest, join parliament well and protest in support of Telangana MPs and demand for a single nation and single procurement policy



Rahul Gandhi had earlier tweeted "It is a shame that the BJP and TRS governments are neglecting their moral responsibility and politicizing the purchase of paddy cultivated by Telangana farmers. Stop harassing rice farmers with anti-farmer policies and buy every grain harvested."

Taking a dig at Kavitha's tweet, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, "Kavitha Garu, Ex MPs are not allowed inside parliament so you can't come to Parliament so using it TRS MPs are in the Central Hall tasting Dhokla and Briyani, not in the well of Loksabha. Let's not forget who signed an agreement in August 2021 not to give boiled rice to FCI and strangled the farmers of Telangana?"

Reacting to Tagore's tweet, Kavitha tweeted, "This arrogance reduced your party into double digits in the same parliament. Win or lose, I did not run away from my constituency as your ex-CP Rahul Gandhi did. Also, I did not contest 2 seats like your ex-CP."

She further said, "TRS is demanding 'One Nation, One Procurement Policy.' What is Rahul Gandhi's stand on this issue? TRS party is and will always be with the farmers and won't rest until every gram of Telangana paddy is procured." (ANI)

