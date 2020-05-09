Telangana pays hospital charges of Covid-19 positive journalist

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 9 (ANI): The Government of Telangana has paid the hospital charges for a journalist who had been tested positive for Coronavirus.

The journalist, who hails from Telangana, was reporting from Delhi and had been undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in New Delhi.

The state government paid over Rs 3 lakh towards hospital charges of the journalist. He is in a stable condition.

"Two more journalists and two cameramen tested positive later. Since they were asymptomatic, two of them are in institutional quarantine centers and the other two are in home quarantine. They are completely fine," it added.

It has paid the expenses of testing charges (Rs 4500) for 11 journalists so far.

"The state govt has decided to fully support all the Telangana Journalists. In addition, the Telangana Media Academy has deposited Rs 20,000 each in personal accounts of COVID-19 positive individuals for diet and other expenses," read the statement.

As per government instructions, Dr Gaurav Uppal, IAS and Resident Commissioner of Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi is in regular touch with all the journalists and monitoring the health status of all of them.

He has also distributed mini immunity-boosting kits which include sanitisers, masks, gloves, multivitamin capsules, as prescribed by the doctor to the media persons. (ANI)

