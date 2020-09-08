Telangana police arrest house burglary offenders, recovers gold, silver items worth Rs 16,700

Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], September 8 (ANI): The Telangana Police on Monday arrested a man allegedly involved in at least 90 house burglary incidents in the limits of Cyberabad and Hyderabad Commissionerates. The police have also arrested the receiver.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Avula Kiran Kumar (31) alias Rahul and Kiran, a resident of Saraswathi Nagar, near Omkar Nagar Bus stop, LB Nagar and native of Avulonibai Village, Uppununthala Mandal, Mahaboob Nagar District while the receiver has been identified as M Srinivasulu.

The detective Inspector and crime staff of Kukatpally Housing Board Colony (KPHB) Police Station of Madhapur Zone detected as many as 10 property offences in the limits of Cyberabad and Hyderabad Commissionerates and recovered gold and silver items worth Rs 16,70,000.

"Avula Kiran Kumar is an active professional house burglary offender and earlier he was involved in 90 housebreaking offences in Cyberabad, Hyderabad, Rachakonda Commissionerates and Khammam district of Telangana and Vijayawada, Guntur, Rajahmundry of Andhra Pradesh State," police said.

Explaining the modus-operandi, police said, "The accused person used to move in the city and surrounding areas and used to target area of locked houses, apartments. He perpetrated the offences either during the night or day hours depending on his convenience, by breaking the lock with the help of an Iron rod. He used white coloured scooty which was without number plate for travelling for committing the offences and also to avoid police challans. He always wore a black colour helmet. The accused person spends the money by going to pubs and other luxury hotels for his lavish lifestyle."

On Monday, in the early morning hours, Detective Inspector KPHB along with crime staff were performing night patrolling and noticed a person moving in a suspicious manner and apprehended him at Addagutta Society, KPHB Colony with an iron rod and he disclosed his name as Avula Kiran Kumar and confessed 10 house burglary offences in Cyberabad and Hyderabad Commissionerate. These 10 offences were committed by him after getting released from jail on April 24, police said. (ANI)

