Telangana police arrests 3, seizes drugs worth Rs 10.18 lakhs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Police arrested three drug peddlers in Hyderabad and seized drugs worth Rs 10.18 lakhs on Thursday.



As per an official statement, the sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, West Zone Team, Hyderabad, apprehended Nikhil Shenoy, Faiz Mevati, Meroz Khan who were in illegal possession of narcotic drugs like MDMA, LSD blots, ecstasy pills, weed, and hash oil and weed from a flat in east Marredpally area of Secunderabad.

"Police seized 10 grams of MDMA, 70 LSD blots, 60 ecstasy pills, 1.4 kilograms of weed and hash oil, and 11 kilograms of weed, along with three cell phones from their possession," it stated.

The police added that the accused along with seized material were handed over to the Station House Officer, of Tukaramgate Police Station in Hyderabad, for further investigation. (ANI)

