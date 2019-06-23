Telangana: Police arrests burglar, 5,000 US Dollars recovered from possession

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 23 (ANI): Saroornagar Police on Saturday arrested an alleged burglar who recently stole Rs 35,000 and 5,000 US Dollars from a house located in the residential suburb of Hyderabad.

According to the police, in the early hours on May 13, three persons identified as Indravath Suresh, Jatavath Santhosh Naik and Banoth Balaji had clandestinely barged into the house of a doctor in Vaishalinagar colony in Champapet.

Police on Saturday arrested 26-year-old Naik and recovered 5000 US dollars from his possession.

Suresh was arrested on May 15 and sent to judicial custody, while the third accused Balaji is still absconding. (ANI)

