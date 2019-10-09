Representative Image
Telangana: Police books former AP minister Akhila Priya's husband for obstructing public servants' duty

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 03:45 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Cyberabad police have booked former Andhra Pradesh Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya's husband Bhargav Ramudu for allegedly obstructing public servants' duty.
According to the police, Ramudu managed to escape when the police came to arrest him on Tuesday and a case has been registered against him under Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
"Based on the complaint of Allagadda Sub-Inspector, Kurnool District the Cyberabad police went to Nanakramguda area which comes under Gachibowli police station limits of Cyberabad Commissionerate, to arrest Ramudu. However, he managed to escape the spot after he noticed the police personnel," said Cyberabad police in a statement.
Police is further investigating the case and teams have been deployed to nab Ramudu. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 03:16 IST

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 03:05 IST

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 02:35 IST

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 02:33 IST

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 01:33 IST

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 01:12 IST

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 00:50 IST

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 00:27 IST

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 00:02 IST

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:41 IST

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:33 IST

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:31 IST

