Telangana: Police bust brothel house, five arrested

Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Malkajgiri zone police has busted a racket of interstate human traffickers after launching decoy operation on Thursday night.

During the operation, the Special Operation Team (SOT) of Malkajgiri Zone arrested five including a woman, allegedly heading the operations and rescued four victims from a brothel in an area under the Neredmet Police Station limits in Rachakonda here.

The arrested accused were identified as Raziya Khatoon (35), Sirajuddin (53), Shaik Shareef (33), Abdul Sarbar (32), Vithal Balraj (24) and Md.Shareef (38).

"During interrogation, the accused and organiser Raziya Khatoon confessed that Raziya Khatoon and Sk. Sirajjudin is native of West Bengal and are running the brothel house for the past couple of months by luring female sex workers and victims from various parts of the country mainly from West Bengal," stated a press release.

Police also seized Rs 6,580, four mobile phones and contraceptives from their possession.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

