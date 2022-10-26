Telangana Police conduct raids at farmhouse in Ranga Reddy, say TRS MLAs informed "they were being lured"

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], October 26 (ANI): Telangana Police on Wednesday conducted raids at a farmhouse in Ranga Reddy district of the state.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra said they received information "from TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) MLAs that they were being lured" and added that they noticed three persons.

Raveendra, however, did not give details as to which party allegedly "lured" the MLAs.



He said legal action will be initiated and they will conduct a further probe.

