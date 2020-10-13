Telangana police in coordination with UP, Uttarakhand police, SSB arrest gang of thieves from Nepal

Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], October 12 (ANI): Telangana Police, in coordination with Uttar Pradesh Police, Uttarakhand Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested a gang of thieves from Nepal on Monday and seized goods worth Rs 20 lakh from their possession.

As per Telangana Police's statement, the team of dacoits was headed by the accused Netra Bahadur Shahi (40). They worked in major cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, among others servants and befriended them.

"He identifies people who are from his nearby villages and were working in major cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, as housemaids and servants. He befriends them and convinced them to commit the offences by mixing sleeping pills in their owners' food. Once they are convinced, he called his teammates from different places like Mumbai, Delhi, Udaipur, and Surat and executed the crimes," the police said.



Police said that the accused Netra Shahi used to give sleeping pills. The servants mixed them in the food and beverages of their employers, and once the employers were unconscious, the servants would call the team members.

"The other team members then would then rob the house of all valuables like gold, jewellery, silver, cash etc and all the team members would go to Nepal using different routes," it added.

As per the police, the gang was involved in two dacoity cases in Hyderabad.

The names of the gang members are Naresh Bahadur Shahi (40), resident of Ward No 1, Lamki Chuha, Kailali District, Nepal; Gorak Bahadur Shahi (45), resident of Ward No 1, Lamki Chuha, Kailali District, Nepal; Sunita Ode (35), resident of Bajura District, Nepal; Suresh Shahi (19), resident of Ward No 1, Lamki Chuha, Kailali District, Nepal; Mahedra Shah (39), resident of Ward No 1, Lamki Chuha, Kailali District, Nepal; Kagedra Bahadur Katri (36), resident of Ward No 1, Lamki Chuha, Kailali District, Nepal; and Manu Bahadur Shahi (30), resident of Ward No 1, Lamki Chuha, Kailali District, Nepal.

Telangana Police thanked UP and Uttarakhand Police, and SSB for their cooperation. (ANI)

