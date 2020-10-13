Telangana: Police Inspector in Kamareddy district held for demanding, accepting Rs 10,000 bribe

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 13 (ANI): A police Inspector of Banswada Rural Circle was held on Monday for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 on Monday, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Telangana said.



According to a press note from the ACB, on October 12 Banswada Rural circle inspector (CI), Chamantula Tata Babu Chamanthula Tata Babu was caught red-handed at his residence when he demanded and accepted the bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant Meghavath Prathap Singh "to follow the procedure laid under section 41 - A of Cr.P.C. in crime no. 69/2020 of Nasrullabad Police Station, Banswada Rural Circle which was registered against him and also not to harass the complainant by registering false cases against him in future."

The press note said, The bribe amount of Rs 10,000 was recovered from the possession of Chamanthula Tata Babu, Circle Inspector of Police at his instance.

The accused Officer Chamanthula Tata Babu, Circle Inspector of Police, Banswada Rural Circle performed his duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage. Searches are being conducted at various places, the press note added. (ANI)

