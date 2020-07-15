Telangana Police launch 'CybHER' campaign to tackle cybercrime against women, children

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 15 (ANI): Telangana Police on Wednesday launched a month-long virtual awareness campaign 'CybHER' in the wake of cybercrime against the women and children in the state.

Swati Lakra, Additional DGP Incharge of Women Safety including 'SHE Teams' and 'Bharosa' for Telangana, told ANI, "Women Safety Wing, Telangana Police has launched 'CybHER' campaign today, to make cyberspace safe for women and children."

SHE teams are constituted to handle eve-teasing cases and 'Bharosa' is the centre for assisting women to deal with legal matters and to provide shelter to victims of trafficking.

"This virtual awareness campaign covers a multitude of themes pertaining to cyber safety and aims to create awareness and offer proactive measures," Lakra said.

Lakra further said, "This campaign was launched by Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy, IPS and we are partnering with the legal aid cell of Symbiosis Law College. All the youngsters are with us to take this campaign forward." (ANI)

