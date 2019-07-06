Telangana Police nab inter-state house-breaking gang

Rachakonda (Telangana) [India], July 05 (ANI): Special Operations Team (SOT) of Telangana Police on Friday nabbed an inter-state gang of three members who were allegedly involved in housebreaking cases in Rachakonda limits.

The accused have been identified as Bula Nagasai (28), Manchem Srinivas (28), natives of Andhra Pradesh and Kancha Naresh (29) from Hyderabad.

The SOT apprehended them from Vanasthalipuram region of Rachakonda limits where they were found moving under suspicious conditions, along with their housebreaking tool kit.

According to Telangana Police, they have found eight cases registered against the suspects out of which four are registered in Telangana and four were found registered in Andhra Pradesh.

Gold Jewellery weighing 680 Grams, silver articles weighing 9.5 Kilograms, net cash of Rs 10,500, one bike, two mobile phones and a housebreaking tool kit was recovered from the possession of the accused.

The suspects along with the seized items were handed over to law and order police for further investigation. (ANI)

