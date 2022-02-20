Telangana: Police officer injured during TRS-BJP workers clash

Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], February 20 (ANI): A clash broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) workers after BJP organised the statue unveiling event in connection with Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

The event was organised in the Dharpally area in Nizamabad.

Nizamabad Police Commissioner KR Nagaraju spoke on the incident and told ANI, "In Nizamabad district, a program was scheduled where BJP leader D Arvind was invited to unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Dharpally."



"Earlier, a case was registered on installing the statue here by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation employees saying that the land belongs to RTC department. Anyhow there was no permission to unveil the statue here," he said.

The police official highlighted that stones were pelted by both sides thereby injuring a sub-inspector present at the spot.

"The BJP workers came to the spot to garland the statute and TRS followers were also gathered at the same spot. In the meantime, a scuffle broke out between the workers of both parties. Stones were pelted by the two sides injuring each other and a sub-inspector was also injured. Police stationed there tried taking the situation under control and managed to disperse the crowd," said the police official.

The case has been registered on both the party leaders and the process to identify the culprits is on.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

