Telangana: Police protection for RTC buses in Gadwal

Gadwal (Telangana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): In Gadwal city of Telangana, Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses are being run with the police protection.

To avoid any untoward incidents, several politicians, people union leaders and student union leaders are being taken into preventive detention.

The agitated protesters have also called Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao a dictator. The protesters are asking the state government to fulfill the demands of the RTC workers.

However, in Aleru town in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, people are protesting peacefully. The police here have arrested leaders of Congress, CPM, CPI, CPI(ML), and other labour unions to prevent any act of violence.

The political leaders also held dharna at the police station in Aleru town.

These steps are taken by the authorities after a minor clash erupted between police and a group of RTC workers in the Warangal district's Parakela town as protesters continued their state-wide strike.

The 'state-wide' bandh has been called by the RTC employees and joint action committee (JAC) of various unions. It has been supported by all major opposition parties.

The Gandhi Medical Hospital Doctors Association, the Cab Drivers' Association, State Taxi and Drivers Joint Action Committee, Auto Drivers Associations, Telangana Lecturers Joint Action Committee, the Telangana Deputy Collectors Association, the Mala Mahanadu, the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi and All Trade Unions have announced participation in the bandh. (ANI)

