Telangana police provide 20 two-wheelers to 'SHE teams' officers in Nalgonda district

Nalgonda (Telangana) [India], September 4 (ANI): To strengthen the SHE teams officers, Telangana police department has provided 20 two-wheeler vehicles in Nalgonda district on Friday.

Nalgonda District Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) AV Ranganath flagged off the vehicles assigned to the police personnel associated with the 'SHE teams'.

Ranganath said, "With modern facilities, Telangana police department is at the top in the country whose main objective is to protect women. We are working effectively to reduce the number of crimes such as eve-teasing, sexual harassment and assault on women."

Additional Superintendent of Police Narmada said, "Women police officers could provide quick access to the scene by vehicles assigned to the SHE Teams personnel and effectively serve as a deterrent to attacks."

"The move of Telangana Police Department to take utmost care for the protection of women were appreciated by all," Narmada added. (ANI)

