Hyderabad police officials with some of rescued children
Hyderabad police officials with some of rescued children

Telangana police rescue 3914 children as part of operation Muskan, 478 cases registered

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 09:23 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 2 (ANI): As many as 3,914 children were rescued in Telangana this year from child labour, begging etc and a total of 478 police cases were registered with respect to crime against children, police said.
According to Swati Lakra, Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), "To trace missing children and to free children involved in bonded labour, micro industries, begging etc we had launched Operation Muskan in the month of July. Since the launch of the initiative, the teams rescued vulnerable children from railway stations, bus stations, religious places, traffic junctions, footpaths etc. Total 3914 children were rescued in which there are 3453 minor boys and 461 minor girls."
The senior police offer also stated that extensive usage of technology was utilised during the operation to monitor the repeat incidents of child labour.
"Specific daily situation reports for collecting data were framed and such collated data was further used to know potential "black spots" where most child labour cases would occur or children were found under vulnerable conditions. Our rescue teams used facial recognition apps on TS Cop as well as DARPAN. Also with the database being developed, repeat incidents involving cases of child labour will be monitored", IPS Lakra said.
As per Telangana police, out of 3914 children rescued this year, 1648 were reunited with their parents while 2266 children were admitted in rescue homes.
478 Cases were registered under various sections concerned to crime against children under section 374 IPC, 353 IPC Section 26, 79 Juvenile Justice Act 2015 and Sections 16, 17, 18 of the Bonded Labour System ( Abolition ) Act 1976 under section 14(1) 18(1) of child Labor (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act 2016. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 09:52 IST

TMC issues whip to MPs to be present in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): The Trinamool Congress, for the fifth consecutive day, issued a three-line whip for all its Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House and vote on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 09:37 IST

Shopian: 2 soldiers injured in encounter with terrorists

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Two army soldiers were injured during an ongoing encounter operation between terrorists and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 09:32 IST

UP: Two held for posing as IAS, IPS officers

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Two men were arrested on Thursday for posing as IPS and IAS officers for the past eight years here in Noida, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 09:16 IST

Hyderabad doctors stage protest over 'contentious issues' in NMC Bill

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Junior doctors in Hyderabad staged protest opposing the passage of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill by both Houses of Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 09:14 IST

Shopian: Army vehicle damaged in IED blast, none injured

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): An army vehicle of 55 Rashtriya Rifle (RR) suffered minor damage after being targeted by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in South Kashmir's Shopian district earlier on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 08:57 IST

Govt. girls school in Nowshera stands out from private schools,...

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): With smart boards and ICT labs, a government girl's school here in the border area of Nowshera, is setting a precedent and is fast emerging as the first choice of locals who now prefer to enrol their daughters here rather than in private schools in the

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 08:50 IST

Hyderabad-based Muslim organisation to approach SC over Triple Talaq bill

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Terming it as injustice towards Muslims, the Hyderabad based Islamic organisation Seerat Un Nabi Academy stated that they will approach the Supreme Court against Triple Talaq bill.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 07:57 IST

Panipat: State-level wrestler Kuldeep found dead

Panipat (Haryana) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The body of state-level wrestler Kuldeep was found with stab wounds at a village market in Panipat district of Haryana on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 07:32 IST

Need to mend Hurriyat Conference, Jamaat-e-Islami to control...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): BJP's national general secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday hit out at separatist groups in Jammu and Kashmir and said there is a need to mend non-political groups like Hurriyat Conference and Jamaat-e-Islami to control terrorism in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 07:31 IST

Report claiming illegal mosques mushrooming on govt land found...

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Chairman of Delhi Minorities Commission Dr Zafarful Islam on Thursday said that the report claiming that 54 illegal mosques mushrooming on government land" in the city was found 'incorrect'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 07:29 IST

HC serves notice to Pragya Thakur on petition challenging her...

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh), [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued a notice to BJP Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur on a petition challenging her election to the Lok Sabha on the grounds that she allegedly adopted "corrupt practices" and whipped up communal passions duri

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 07:10 IST

Maharashtra: Zero FIR filed against 4 for raping 19-yr-old in Chembur

Chembur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Aurangabad Police on Thursday registered a Zero FIR against four unidentified persons for gang-raping a 19-year-old woman in Mumbai's Chembur on July 7.

Read More
iocl