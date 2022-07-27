Telangana Police rescue man trying to cross overflowing bridge on bike

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], July 26 (ANI): The Telangana Police on Tuesday rescued a man who was trying to cross an overflowing bridge from Kaliz Khan Dargah to Shamshabad on his bike.



According to an official statement by the Cyberabad Police, a police team headed by HC Baig of Rajendranagar Traffic Police Station rescued the person at around 4.45 pm.

"The person was trying to cross Himayath Sagar service road bridge from Kaliz Khan Dargah to Shamshabad. Sufficient staff and traffic men were deputed on both ends but he, unfortunately, entered the road. However, the civilian was rescued safely," the police said. (ANI)

