Telangana Police rescues 172 children from child labour

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18 (ANI): The Rachakonda Police Commissionerate under the Telangana police has rescued as many as 172 children from falling prey to child labour under its program 'Operation Muskaan-VII.'

The police, in an official statement, said that they were tracing missing children, identifying potential child labour and adolescents engaged in hazardous occupations during the operation in the entire Rachakonda Commissionerate.

A total of eight teams were formed division wise in Rachakonda Commissionerate to conduct operations, between July 1 and July 17, this year.



Out of the 173 children, 59 boys and 29 girls belonged to the state while 44 boys and 40 girls belonged to other states as well as countries.

During the period, the police have registered 18 cases under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Juvenile Justice Act, Child Labour Act and Bonded Labour Act against the managements, who engaged minor children in various works. As many as 37 accused persons were arrested.

"The owners of companies used to bring the labour including child labour from other states and exploiting them in labour work, which is inhuman and contrary to the labour laws," said the police. (ANI)

