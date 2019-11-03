Telangana: Police seize 140 kg ganja, arrest 4 people in Adilabad

Adilabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Police have seized about 140 kg of ganja worth Rs 14 lakh from two cars at Utnur forest check post in Telangana on Sunday.

The police have arrested four people in this regard. One of the accused is on the run, said Utnur circle inspector Naresh.

He told that the vehicles are from Andhra Pradesh and were proceeding towards Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. Based on a piece of reliable tip-off, the police intercepted the vehicles at the Kothaguda check post.

He further stated that the ganja was allegedly bought from Visakhapatnam at a lesser rate to be sold at higher prices elsewhere.

The accused have been identified as Priyatam and Naushad Ali from Adilabad, and Rajesh and Rathore Bhikku from Utnur. The absconding accused was identified as Naresh from Utnur.

The police have stated that they will produce the accused in the court.

Attempts to catch the others involved in the business are underway. (ANI)

