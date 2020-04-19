Telangana Police seize 3,000 liters of adulterated toddy during raid in Rangareddy district

Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], April 19 (ANI): Police here on Sunday seized 3,000 litres of adulterated toddy in a raid on an establishment in Shadnagar area where its illegal manufacturing was going on, despite the nationwide lockdown being in place.

During the course of the raids, the Shadnagar police team also seized huge quantity of chemicals used for making artificial toddy.

Explaining the modus operandi used by the police department, IPS trainee officer, Ritiraj, said, "Shadnagar Police has raided the place and found 3000 litres of toddy and various chemicals like ammonia, urea, etc, all this has been seized. The chemicals will be sent to the laboratory for testing, and accordingly, action will be taken."

The official further said that a case has been registered in connection with the matter.

Further investigation underway. (ANI)

