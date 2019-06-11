Police have registered a case in this regard. Further probe is on.
Telangana: Police seize 82 kg marijuana, 5 held

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 21:02 IST

Rangareddy (Telangana) [India] June 11 (ANI): As much 82 kg marijuana was seized and five drug peddlers were nabbed here on Tuesday after the Special Operations Team of LB Nagar zone along with Meerpet police conducted a joint operation.
Sudheer Babu, Additional Commissioner, Rachakonda, said: "We have taken the initiative to curb the tentacles of drug peddlers. We have nabbed five people, who were possessing marijuana."
Police said that all five -- Phangitelli Teja, Kamoji Kondal, Subedar Vinod Singh, Vandalam Nagarjuna, and Chadala Chinnabbai -- were indulged in procuring the contraband drug from Vizag. They used to sell the contraband to the needy in and around Hyderabad.
Police have also seized four travel bags, seven mobile phones, Rs 30,000 cash, and one vehicle. One gunny bag containing 41 packets of marijuana was recovered from their possession. Each bag contained 2 kg of marijuana.
Police have registered a case in this regard. Further probe is on. (ANI)

