Telangana police use digital boards to spread COVID-19 awareness in slum areas

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 12 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Telangana Police in Chilkalguda are conducting awareness programme through digital representation about the rules to be followed to prevent the spread of the virus.

"The police started the awareness programme through digital representation in our Police Station limits. This is a highly populated area which has a large number of slums and highly populated lanes where people are uneducated and live in unhygienic conditions," said Chilkalguda Police Inspector, AC Balagangi Reddy.

He further said, "This way of representation is helping us to spread awareness in the slum areas and highly populated areas in our station limits. The digital representation shows various hygienic measures and steps necessary to deal with the coronavirus Pandemic like social distancing and wearing mask."

Mohammad Afzal, one of the youths helping the police in this initiative, said, "The digital awareness programme was started on March 31. The youth of this area, under the guidance of Chilkalguda Police Inspector, has been carrying out this programme for the past 13 days."

"Since the start of the programme we have seen people eagerly following the norms like social distancing, keeping the area clean and wearing a mask while stepping outside," he added. (ANI)

