Telangana: Polling underway for by-elections in Huzur Nagar assembly constituency

Huzurnagar (Telangana) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): A voter turnout of 52.89 per cent was recorded until 1 pm on Monday for the by-election in Huzurnagar Assembly Constituency, Election Commission said.

A total of 28 candidates are in the fray in Huzur Nagar by-polls, of which 15 are independents. The polling which began at 7 am is underway.

There are a total of 2,36,842 voters and 302 polling stations have been set up.

In Huzurnagar, 79 stations have been identified as sensitive and 2500 policemen have been deployed for security. (ANI)

