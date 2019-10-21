Huzurnagar (Telangana) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): A voter turnout of 52.89 per cent was recorded until 1 pm on Monday for the by-election in Huzurnagar Assembly Constituency, Election Commission said.
A total of 28 candidates are in the fray in Huzur Nagar by-polls, of which 15 are independents. The polling which began at 7 am is underway.
There are a total of 2,36,842 voters and 302 polling stations have been set up.
In Huzurnagar, 79 stations have been identified as sensitive and 2500 policemen have been deployed for security. (ANI)
Telangana: Polling underway for by-elections in Huzur Nagar assembly constituency
ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 15:17 IST
Huzurnagar (Telangana) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): A voter turnout of 52.89 per cent was recorded until 1 pm on Monday for the by-election in Huzurnagar Assembly Constituency, Election Commission said.