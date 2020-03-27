Telangana prepared to fight COVID-19:Health Minister

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajendra held a meeting with the medical representatives in which he stated that the state is in the forefront of arrangements to treat coronavirus patients.

Rajendra stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is monitoring every moment and added that arrangements are made in advance rather than holding hands periodically.

The Health Minister said that the state has prepared 10,000 beds for the treatment of coronavirus positive cases. Moreover, 700 ICUs and 190 ventilators are ready.

Rajendra said that the state has screened people at airports.

"In 26 days, 47 people have been diagnosed with the virus. One of them had already recovered and went home. We are going to discharge some more people from tomorrow. There is no cross-contamination in our state like in other countries," Rajendra said.

"The international airport has been closed since March 22, with a virus incubation period of 14 days. It ends in a matter of days. It is clear how many cases are coming up this week. But we are getting ready to save people's lives. For this purpose, we have established hospitals to provide a full range of coronavirus treatment," he added.

The state Health Minister further informed that almost 7,000 beds are available in government hospitals.

"The government is providing personal care kits to hospitals... The government pays for their staff with necessary passes, transportation and dining facilities," Rajendra said. (ANI)

