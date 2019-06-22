Telangana Prison Department conducts job fest for released prisoners, 81 recruited

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 22 (ANI): As many as 81 released prisoners were recruited in several companies during a job fest organised by the Telangana Prison Department on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Sriman Reddy, Jailor and Incharge of the Employment Cell, said: "We conducted a job fest in Hyderabad for all the prisoners who have been released from various prisons in Telangana and are in the dire need of jobs. We then invited around ten consultancies to interview them. Out of the 129 released prisoners who had participated, 81 got placements in the companies. We will also try to employ others who have yet not been placed."

The Jailor also stated that this was the fifth time the fest was organised in the state by the Prison Department.

"Two years ago, we had started the job fest for the released prisoners in Mehboobnagar in Telangana, where we had provided employment to 175 released prisoners. Then, for the second time, the fest was conducted at Karimnagar in the state where as many as 102 released prisoners got placed. The third fest was conducted in Hyderabad and fourth was conducted in Warangal," he added.

Chakradhar, Founder and Director of TT Hub Management Services Limited, who recruited a handful of released prisoners said: "We are very happy and humble to provide best career opportunities to the ex-convicts who are willing to work and change themselves."

Sailu, a released prisoner expressed his happiness and gratitude on getting recruited.

"Everyone needs a job and if they get it, no one will ever think of committing a crime. I am thankful to the Prison Department," he said.

Another released prisoner Naresh echoed similar sentiments.

"After receiving information, I came here to attend the fest from Warangal District. I have been recruited in a Bank in their loan department," Naresh added. (ANI)

