Telangana: Private bus gutted in fire; no casualties reported

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 9 (ANI): A private bus plying from Narsingi to Kokapet was gutted in a fire on Monday. No casualties have been reported.

According to fire officials, the bus travels bus caught fire after smoke started coming from the engine.

There were no passengers in the bus at the time of the incident and the driver had got down from it, the officials said.

Later the fire was doused with the help of fire tender.

Officials suspect a short circuit in the engine as the cause of the fire. (ANI)

