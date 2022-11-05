Telangana: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi for insulting death of Colonel Santosh Babu

Sangareddy (Telangana) [India], November 4 (ANI): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of insulting the death of Colonel Santosh Babu, who laid down his life resisting the Chinese Army attack while establishing an observation post in the face of the enemy in the Galwan valley in the Ladakh sector during Operation Snow Leopard.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is in Telanagana for "Bharat Jodo Yatra", said, "With the lie of 'Na koi ghus aaya hai', the Prime Minister declared the sacrifices of heroes like Colonel Santosh Babu in vain".

Last year in November, Galwan valley clash hero Colonel Santosh Babu was awarded the second-highest wartime gallantry medal - the Mahavir Chakra (posthumously) by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Gandhi asserted that China still acquires 2000 sq. km of land, and said, "Prime Minister after the death of Colonel Santosh Babu claimed that China has no encroached land of the country".

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi he questioned, "If he (PM) claims of no land encroachment by China, then how did Col Santosh Babu die?, What is our PM doing and when would strict actions be taken".

He took to Twitter and said, "But India has not forgotten its martyrs, nor has it forgotten the betrayal of BJP,"

Earlier on November 3, Congress MP paid tribute to his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary on October 31.

He took to Twitter and said he would not let her "sacrifice for the country go in vain".

"I carry your love and teachings in my heart. I won't let your sacrifices for India go in vain," he tweeted in Hindi captioning the video he posted to pay homage. The video had a number of video clips combined which showed Indira Gandhi delivering her speech and one from her funeral.

Continuing his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Telangana, Gandhi also paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Rahul Gandhi also took a dig at the BJP-led Central government saying that the "judiciary, bureaucracy and media are under attack" and will be freed from RSS' grasp after Congress comes to power in India.

"There has been a systemic attack on various institutions. Judiciary, bureaucracy and media are under attack. When Congress returns to power, we'll ensure that these institutions are freed from the grasp of RSS and independence is maintained in these institutions," said Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)