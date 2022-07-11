Telangana rains: Second warning flagged as Godavari river crosses 48 feet mark

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], July 11 (ANI): Amid the heavy rainfalls in the southern state of Telangana, a second flood warning was issued as the water level at Godavari river crossed the 48 feet mark informed the officials on Monday.

The related officials were also directed to take notice of the same and layout necessary measures.

"Godavari water level reached 48' on 11-07-2022 at 6:10 am. Second warnings issued, forecast indicate further rise, all the flood duty officers take action as per the Godavari flood manual.

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday had predicted that rainfall is likely to continue in Telangana for the next 24 hours.



A red alert was issued for eight districts namely Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad and the capital city Hyderabad.

Following the alert, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ordered the top officials to take immediate measures to prevent the loss of lives in the wake of the weather department's warning against incessant heavy rains in the state for two more days.

KCR announced that all educational institutions will remain closed for three days from Monday to Wednesday as part of the preliminary measures.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting with top officials at Pragathi Bhavan and inquired about the condition of water in the state's ponds, ponds, dams and reservoirs in the wake of heavy rains. Instructions have been issued to the higher authorities about the protection measures to be taken in the low-lying areas and flood-prone areas.

According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Electricity Department, Panchayat Raj, Road and Buildings Department, Police, Medical and Education Departments have been asked to be vigilant and take appropriate protective measures.(ANI)

