Telangana: Raj Bhavan appeals to all democracy-loving people to condemn false propaganda against it

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 29 (ANI): The Telangana Raj Bhavan appealed to all democracy-loving people to condemn those who propagate false propaganda against Raj Bhavan on social media.



"Raj Bhavan strongly and vehemently condemns the baseless allegations against it and dragging of the highest constitutional office in the State, the Raj Bhavan, into political controversies on social media," read an official statement.

The statement also added that certain unscrupulous elements are indulging in rumor-mongering and making baseless political allegations against the Raj Bhavan and the Telangana Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan, through social media handles, thus bringing disrepute and lowering the prestige of Raj Bhavan as well as the Governor.

"Raj Bhavan makes an appeal to all democracy-loving people of Telangana to denounce and strongly condemn such false tweets by social media handles which are aimed at indulging slanderous and false political allegations with vested political interests to bring disrepute to the Raj Bhavan, the State's highest constitutional office," the statement added. (ANI)

