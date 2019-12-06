Telangana rape case: All 4 accused killed in police encounter

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): All four people accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana have been killed in an encounter with the police.

More details are currently awaited.

The doctor was brutally gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in Shamshabad area on November 27. The four accused were in judicial custody at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad. (ANI)