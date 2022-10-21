Telangana rape case: Edu Minister directs cancellation of school

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 21 (ANI): Telangana Education Minister Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday directed Hyderabad District Education Officer (DEO) to cancel the recognition of the DAV school after the alleged rape of a 4-year-old girl in a school.

The Education Minister further added that a special team will be formed under the Director of Education, Women and Child Welfare with a DGI level officer to ensure no such incident occur again, informed the officials.



The matter pertains to an alleged rape of a 4-year-old girl in DAV school in Banjarahills on Thursday. Later, parents gathered at DAV school in the Neredmet branch and demanded answers about the incident that happened in another branch.

A heated discussion took place between parents and the school principal, informed sources.

Further information on the matter is awaited. (ANI)

