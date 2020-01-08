Telangana ready to forge ties with New Zealand-based industries: KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the state government is ready to forge ties with the New Zealand-based industries.

A press note from the state government read, "During the meeting with New Zealand MP Priyanca Radhakrishnan here today, Minister KTR stated that the Government of Telangana is ready to forge ties with the New Zealand-based industries."

"He extensively discussed the investment opportunities for industries and educational sectors in Telangana. Among a host of issues discussed were possibilities of mutual cooperation in Agritech, startup and innovation sectors," the press note said.

Talking about the IT sector in the state, Rao stated that Telangana is leading the country in the start-up and innovation sector. He highlighted T-Hub and We Hub, which encourage and mentor start-ups in the state.

He said that Telangana will soon house the world's largest startup incubator in the form of T Hub 2.

The press note said, "Mentioning about the efforts of the Government of Telangana in attracting foreign start-ups, Minister KTR stated that the government has initiated T-Bridge, an initiative that helps connect local startups with global market opportunities and help bring global startups to Telangana."

He stated that efforts will be made to work with New Zealand based Start-ups.

Minister KTR stated that the Telangana government has been giving top priority to the agricultural and irrigation sector. This has led to an increase in crop production, giving a large scope for the agritech and food processing industry.

In the meeting, Minister KTR praised the works of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and said that the country is fast progressing under her leadership. Priyanca invited Minister KTR to New Zealand and also said that she would organize a formal meeting with the New Zealand Prime Minister.

Priyanca expressed happiness over the meeting and stated that they are working closely with the Telangana NRIs and mentioned that Telangana's state festival Bathukama is celebrated grandly, in New Zealand. (ANI)

