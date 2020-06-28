Telangana records 1,087 new coronavirus cases

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 28 (ANI): As many as 1,087 new coronavirus cases were reported in Telangana on Saturday, with the state tally rising to 13,436.

"162 people were discharged and six deaths were reported in the state on June 27. Currently, there are 8,265 active cases, 4,928 discharged and the death toll stands at 243 in the state," the Telangana Health Department said in a release.

With a record spike of 18,552 coronavirus cases reported across India in the past 24 hours, the country's total count crossed the five lakh mark and stood at 5,08,953 on Saturday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The total number of cases include 1,97,387 active cases, 2,95,881 cured/discharged/migrated and 15,685 deaths. (ANI)

