Telangana records 491 news Covid-19 cases, tally at 278599

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 15 (ANI): Telangana on Monday registered 491 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths, according to the state health department on Tuesday.

As per the state health department, the total count of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 2,78,599 including 2,69,828 discharges and 1,499 deaths. The active cases currently stand at 7,272.



Telangana's recovery rate stands at 96.85 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 0.53 per cent.

Meanwhile, with 22,065 new Covid-19 infections and 354 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the total cases in India reached 99,06,165, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday.

The total active cases in the country are at 3,39,820. With 34,477 new discharges in the last 24 hours, total discharged cases reached 94,22,636. (ANI)

