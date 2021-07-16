Telangana records 710 fresh COVID-19 infections, 4 deaths

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 16 (ANI): Telangana reported 710 new COVID-19 positive cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare on Thursday, as many as 1,10,355 samples were tested on July 15.

With the addition of fresh cases, the cumulative caseload reached 6,34,605 while the death toll mounted to 3,747.



After 808 recoveries were reported, the total recoveries now stand at 6,20,757.

At present, there are 10,101active cases in Telangana.

The case fatality rate in Telangana is at 0.59 per cent whereas the recovery rate is at 97.81 per cent. (ANI)

