Telangana records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 3 (ANI): Telangana on Friday recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a day with 75 cases and the total number of active cases in the state climbed to 186.

"A total of 75 coronavirus positive cases reported today which is the highest ever in a single day in the state. Two deaths have been recorded and 15 patients have been cured/discharged. The total active cases in the state now stand at 186," Telangana public health and family welfare department said.

Coronavirus cases continued to rise on Friday with India's tally climbing to 2,547, including 162 cured and discharged and 62 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

