Telangana refutes PIB bulletin on its Covid-19 management efforts

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 15 (ANI): Director of Public Health Office, Telangana on Tuesday termed the PIB report as "absolutely baseless" saying it is tarnishing the efforts of the state in the control and management of Covid-19.

In an official statement, Office of Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Telangana said "The PIB ( Press Information Bureau ) COVID-19 bulletin of Government of India has falsely alleged the state of Telangana of COVID mismanagement. The Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G.Srinivasa Rao has strongly condemned and expressed utmost displeasure at the statement given by the PIB. The PIB has resorted to blame game."

"The high court took stock of the situation and appreciated the efforts taken by the state in terms of testing, hospital preparedness and case management. Telangana has maintained and strictly followed all the protocols and SOPs of ICMR as well as Government of India," statement reads.

The Director of Public Health Office has urged the citizens of Telangana to beware of such news.

"The state of Telangana is taking all required measures in securing its citizens from Covid-19," it said.

A total of 1,524 COVID-19 cases and ten deaths were reported in Telangana on Tuesday, said the state's health department.

The state's total COVID-19 cases now stand at 37,745, including 12,531 active cases and 24,840 recoveries.

The deadly virus has so far claimed 375 lives in the State.

A total of 1,95,024 samples were tested in the State including 13,175 on Tuesday, said the state's health department. (ANI)