Telangana relaxes quarantine norms for passengers on Vande Bharat, Air Transport Bubble flights

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 30 (ANI): The Telangana Government on Saturday relaxed quarantine norms for passengers travelling by Vande Bharat or Air Transport Bubble flights. Giving respite to COVID-19 asymptomatic international passengers flying to Hyderabad, it permitted them to head home if they meet the criteria.

As per the latest guidelines by the state government in line with the order of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), a number of relaxations have been provided to asymptomatic passengers, arriving from abroad.

"Passengers on business trips to Telangana with return tickets within 4 days of their arrival will not be quarantined at all if they show their Negative RT-PCR test report conducted within 96 hours prior to departures," the press release issued by the government said.

It added that asymptomatic passengers, travelling with Negative RT-PCR test report conducted within 96 hours prior to departures will be exempted from institutional quarantine and can undergo 14 days of home quarantine.

"Special consideration of 14 days of home quarantine has been mandated for some categories of asymptomatic passengers without negative RT- PCR test report. These include expectant ladies; parents travelling with children 10 years or below; or those travelling on medical emergencies," the state government added.

It, however, said that other asymptomatic passengers without negative RT-PCR test results are required to undergo seven days each of institutional quarantine, which will be followed by the home quarantine.

"Currently Hyderabad International Airport is connected with UK and UAE under Air Bubble agreements. British Airways has resumed its operations between Hyderabad and London four times in a week. Other airlines operating between Hyderabad and UAE -- Etihad, Emirates and Flydubai-- are likely to resume their operations shortly," it said.

International departures at the airport are being handled through the fully sanitised Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT) along with thermal screening and social distancing in place.

"All arriving passengers and aircraft crew are brought out from the aircraft in a batch of 20-25 persons each. Each passenger/crew is screened by the thermal cameras positioned at the aerobridge exit under supervision of the airport health officials (APHO) as per the directives of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare prior to Immigration formalities," it added.

The state government further said that every baggage is getting sanitised by the disinfection tunnel integrated to the baggage belt as arranged by the Hyderabad airport. (ANI)

