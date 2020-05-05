Telangana releases Rs 12 lakh for testing and treatment of journalists found COVID-19 positive

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 5 (ANI): The Telangana government on Tuesday released Rs 12 lakh for the testing and the treatment of journalists, who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

"The Government of Telangana has taken all steps for the containment of the spread of the coronavirus. The government has released Rs 12 lakh to take care of testing and treatment of journalists," said an official statement on Tuesday.

Initially, the state government had remitted Rs 75,000 in cash for primary contact testing and had assured of assistance for the treatment of positive cases among Telugu media personnel.

Further the state government has released budget to the Resident Commissioner, Telangana Bhavan, for the treatment of three positive cases, who are under treatment and the testing of their contacts.

The state government has informed that Dr Gaurav Uppal, Resident Commissioner, Telangana Bhavan, is overseeing the situation in New Delhi. (ANI)