Telangana reported 1,478 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18 (ANI): Telangana reported 1,478 new COVID - 19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of cases so far in the state to 42,496.

According to a media bulletin from the Office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana on Friday recorded seven deaths taking the total number of deaths to 403 in the State. Among 15,124 samples tested, 1,478 new COVID - 19 cases reported on Friday.

The total number of positive cases recorded in the state are 42,496. A total of 28,705 people have been cured or discharged from hospitals.

Presently, 13,389 COVID - 19 patients isolated and being treated in different hospitals in the state. (ANI)

