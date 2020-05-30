Telangana reports 100 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 30 (ANI): Telangana on Friday reported 100 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,008.

According to the Telangana government's Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, a total of 1,381 people have been discharged from hospitals in the state and there are 71 deaths.

Presently, 973 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals. (ANI)

