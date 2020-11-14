Telangana reports 1,050 new cases of COVID-19

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14 (ANI): Telangana reported 1,050 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 2,56,713 in the state.

According to Telangana Health Department, 1,736 recoveries and four deaths were reported in the state on Friday.

The state Health Department said the total count of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 2,56,713 including 2,38,908 discharges, 1,401 deaths and active cases 16,404



The case fatality rate currently stands at 0.54 per cent in the state, while the recovery rate stands at 93.06 per cent.

A total of 13,867 people are in-home or institutional isolation in the state.

Meanwhile, with new 44,684 COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases surged to 87,73,479, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Saturday. (ANI)

