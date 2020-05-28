Telangana reports 107 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 28 (ANI): Telangana on Wednesday reported 107 new COVID-19 positive cases in the state.

Presently, the total number of cases in Telangana stands at 2,098.

"Today (on Wednesday), 107 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the state including 19 migrants and 49 foreign evacuees, taking the total cases toll in the state to 2,098," according to Dr Srinivas, Director Public Health, Telangana.

India's count of COVID-19 rose to 1,51,767 on Wednesday, including 83,004 active cases, 64,426 cured/discharged/migrated and 4,337 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

