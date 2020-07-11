Telangana reports 1,278 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 11 (ANI): Telangana on Friday recorded 1,278 coronavirus cases and 8 deaths, according to the data of state government's Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of positive cases recorded in the state stands at 32,224 including 19,205 cured/discharged from hospitals.

Presently, 12,680 COVID-19 patients are isolated and being treated in different hospitals.

In Telangana, 339 people have succumbed to infection so far. (ANI)

