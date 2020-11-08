Telangana reports 1,440 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 8 (ANI): As many as 1,440 new cases and 5 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours in Telangana, as per the State Health Department on Sunday.



The total count of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 2,50,331. With 1,481 new discharges in the past 24 hours, the total recoveries in Telangana rose to 2,29,064. The death toll reached 1,377 till Saturday.

There are 17,135 people in home or institutional isolation in Telangana currently.

The total samples test for COVID-19 till November 7 stood at 46,18,470 out of which 42,673 were tested yesterday, according to the State Health Department. (ANI)

