Telangana reports 1,473 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 27 (ANI): As many as 1,473 COVID-19 cases, eight deaths and 774 recoveries were reported from Telangana in the last 24 hours, the state government informed on Monday.

With 1,473 new cases, the total COVID-19 count in the state has reached 55,532 including 12,955 active cases. While 42,106 recoveries have been reported in the state so far, the death toll stands at 471. A total of 9,817 samples were tested, it added.

India's COVID tally on Monday crossed the 14-lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 49,931 cases, and 708 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total COVID-19 cases stand at 14,35,453, including 4,85,114 active cases, 9,17,568 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 32,771 deaths, it added. (ANI)

