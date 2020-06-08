Telangana reports 154 new COVID-19 cases, state tally at 3650

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 7 (ANI): Telangana on Sunday reported 154 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 3650, said health department.

With 14 new deaths, the death toll in the state now stands at 137.

"154 more COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths reported in Telangana today. The total number of cases in the state is now at 3650, including 1742 discharged, 1771 active cases and 137 deaths," said the State Health Department.

A total of 1,742 people have been cured/discharged from hospitals.

As many as 1,771 patients are in isolation and under treatment in different hospitals in the state. (ANI)

