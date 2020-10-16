Telangana reports 1,554 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 16 (ANI): A total of 1,554 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths were reported in Telangana on Thursday, according to the Health Department.

The Health Department said the total count of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 2,19,224 including 1,94,653 discharges and 1,256 deaths. The active cases currently stand at 23,203. On Thursday, 1,435 discharges were also recorded in the state.



As many as 19,251 people are in-home or institutional isolation in the state.

Out of the total positive cases, 1,53,457 (70%) cases are asymptomatic while 65,767 (30%) cases were reported with symptoms.

There are 1,076 rapid antigen testing (RAT) centres in Telangana while 44 private and 17 government testing centres of RT-PCR / CBNAAT / TRUENAT. (ANI)

